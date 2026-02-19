Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata signs OpenAI as 1st customer for data centre under Stargate initiative

Tata signs OpenAI as 1st customer for data centre under Stargate initiative

The deal is a major boost for TCS, which in a strategic shift last year ‌disclosed plans to invest up to $7 billion in a 1 gigawatt data centre unit in India

India has seen a surge in big-ticket AI infrastructure spending, with global players like Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms, ​and Microsoft, ramping up investments (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

OpenAI will become the first customer of India's ​Tata Consultancy Services' data centre ​business, beginning with 100 megawatts of capacity, ‌part of the global AI infrastructure initiative Stargate, the companies said.

Stargate is a $500 billion multi-year initiative to build AI data centres for training and inference, backed by major investors.

The deal is a major boost for TCS, which in a strategic shift last year ‌disclosed plans to invest up to $7 billion in a 1 gigawatt data centre unit in India.

India has seen a surge in big-ticket AI infrastructure spending, with global players like Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms, ​and Microsoft, ramping up investments along with domestic companies such as Reliance, ‌and Adani Group.

 

Under a separate partnership, TCS parent Tata Group ​also ‌plans to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across the company ‌over the next several years, starting with hundreds of thousands of employees. OpenAI ‌is the ​parent company ​of ChatGPT.

India now has more than 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, OpenAI said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

