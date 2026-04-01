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Home / Technology / Tech News / Google releases Veo 3.1 Lite video generation model, here's what it brings

Google releases Veo 3.1 Lite video generation model, here's what it brings

Google has introduced Veo 3.1 Lite, a lower-cost video generation model with support for text-to-video and image-to-video

Google Veo 3.1 Lite

Google Veo 3.1 Lite

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

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Google has announced the rollout of Veo 3.1 Lite, a new video generation model that it says is its most cost-effective offering yet. The company said the model is now available via the paid tier of the Gemini API and Google AI Studio and is aimed at developers building high-volume video applications. According to Google, Veo 3.1 Lite costs less than half of Veo 3.1 Fast while maintaining the same speed, as part of its broader push to make video generation more accessible.
 
This development comes on the heels of OpenAI announcing that it is shutting down its video generation app, Sora. The company did not provide any explanation as to why it was discontinuing the app.
 

What can Veo 3.1 Lite do

Google said Veo 3.1 Lite supports both text-to-video and image-to-video generation, allowing developers to create videos using different input formats. The model also offers flexibility in output, with support for landscape (16:9) and portrait (9:16) aspect ratios, along with 720p and 1080p resolutions.

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In addition, developers can customise video duration, choosing between 4-second, 6-second, or 8-second clips, with pricing adjusted based on the selected length. Google said this approach is intended to balance cost and usability for different use cases.

Availability and pricing changes

The new model is rolling out starting today and can be accessed through Google’s developer platforms.
 
Alongside the launch, Google said it will also reduce the pricing of Veo 3.1 Fast starting April 7, which could allow more developers to integrate video generation into their products."
 

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Topics : Google Latest Technology News AI Models

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

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