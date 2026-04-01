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Apple updates list of obsolete devices: Apple TV HD, iPad mini 4 added

Apple has added older devices like Apple TV HD and iPad mini 4 to its obsolete list, ending repair support, while the MacBook Air 2017 is now classified as vintage

MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017), iPad mini 4 and Apple TV HD 32GB

MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017), iPad mini 4 and Apple TV HD 32GB

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

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Apple has updated its list of obsolete products, adding several older devices, including select Apple TV HD and iPad mini models. Devices in this category are generally no longer eligible for hardware repairs or replacement parts through Apple. Apple has also added the 13-inch MacBook Air, which launched in 2017, to the list of vintage devices. These devices are now included in the updated categories listed below.
 
Devices Apple added to the obsolete list
  • Apple TV HD, 32GB
  • iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi
  • iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular
The Apple TV HD, also called the 4th-generation Apple TV, was introduced in 2015. In the same year, Apple launched the iPad mini 4 in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants.
 
 
Device Apple added to the vintage list
  • MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017)

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Apple’s obsolete and vintage categories: What’s it

Apple classifies a product as vintage when it has not been sold through its official retail channels for more than five years. At this stage, the device is no longer part of Apple’s active lineup, but it can still receive service support. Apple Stores and authorised service providers may offer repairs for vintage products, though this depends on whether the required spare parts are still available.
 
After seven years, Apple classifies devices as obsolete. At this stage, the company generally stops offering hardware repairs and replacement parts. While the device may continue to function and receive some software support, it signals the end of official hardware service options.
 
Apple determines whether a product is vintage or obsolete based on the date it was last distributed for sale, rather than when it was originally launched. However, the company does stretch the timeline sometimes, depending on parts availability and other factors. 
 
What users should expect
 
Users holding on to older devices like the Apple TV HD or iPad mini 4 should be aware that official repair support is no longer available. At the same time, newer versions are expected, with reports suggesting a new Apple TV 4K and an updated iPad mini with an OLED display could launch later this year."
 

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

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