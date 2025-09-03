Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
6 killed after assailants ambush vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Press Trust of India Peshawar
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

At least six people were killed after unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle was travelling from Daradar to Sadda when suspected militants ambushed it near Mahora in the lower Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan.

The attackers managed to flee after the attack, police said, adding that the victims have not yet been identified.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

On Tuesday, six soldiers and five terrorists were killed as security forces successfully thwarted a terror attack on the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said.

 

The attack took place in Bannu district when the terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attempted to breach the security of the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters by ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, the military's media wing said in a press statement.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorism since the TTP ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022, vowing to increase attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

