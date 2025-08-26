Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Australia expels Iranian ambassador over alleged antisemitic attacks

Australia expels Iranian ambassador over alleged antisemitic attacks

There has been a steep rise in antisemitic incidents in Sydney and Melbourne since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023

Anthony Albanese, Australia PM

Albanese said that Australia will legislate to list Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Melbourne
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran of organising two antisemitic attacks in Australia and said the country was cutting off diplomatic relations with Tehran in response on Tuesday.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation concluded the Iranian government had directed arson attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher food company, in Sydney in October last year and on the Addas Israel synagogue in Melbourne in December last year, Albanese said.

Iran's government had no immediate reaction.

Australian intelligence says Iran was behind arson attacks

There has been a steep rise in antisemitic incidents in Sydney and Melbourne since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023.

 

ASIO has now gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion, Albanese told reporters. The Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks. Iran has sought to disguise its involvement but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks.

These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil, he said. They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community. It is totally unacceptable.

Australia breaks off diplomatic relations and warns citizens in Iran

Shortly before the announcement, the Australian government told Iran's Ambassador to Australia Ahmad Sadeghi that he will be expelled. It also withdrew Australian diplomats posted in Iran to a third country, Albanese said.

An alert to Australians in Iran noted the embassy's closure and urged them to strongly consider leaving as soon as possible, if it is safe to do so.

Foreigners in Iran, including Australians and dual Australian-Iranian nationals, are at a high risk of arbitrary detention or arrest, the warning read.

Australia updated its warning to travellers to its highest level: Do not travel to Iran.

Iran has a long history of detaining Westerners or those with ties abroad to use as bargaining chips in negotiations.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Canberra would keep some diplomatic lines open to Tehran to advance Australia's interests. She added that it was the first time Australia has expelled an ambassador since World War II.

Albanese aims to declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist organisation

Albanese said that Australia will legislate to list Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has been accused of carrying out attacks abroad over the decades of its existence, though it broadly denies any involvement. The Guard's Quds, or Jerusalem, Force is its expeditionary arm and is accused by Western nations of using local militants and criminals in the past to target dissidents and Israelis abroad.

A spokesperson for the Executive Council of Australian Jewry welcomed the terrorist designation for the Revolutionary Guard, adding in a statement that the group was outraged that a foreign actor was behind the crimes.

Foremost, these were attacks that deliberately targeted Jewish Australians, destroyed a sacred house of worship, caused millions of dollars of damage, and terrified our community, the statement said.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Israel has arrested several people on charges they had been paid or encouraged by Iran to carry out vandalism and monitor potential targets there.

The move against Iran came a week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu branded Albanese a "weak politician who had betrayed Israel by recognising a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu's extraordinary public rebuke on social media came after an Aug 11 announcement by Albanese that his government's recognition of a Palestinian state will be formalised at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The announcement was followed by tit-for-tat cancellations of visas for Australian and Israeli officials.

Australia says Iran helped escalate antisemitic incidents

Neither ASIO director-general Mike Burgess nor Albanese explained what evidence there was of Iranian involvement.

Burgess said no Iranian diplomats in Australia were involved.

This was directed by the IRGC through a series of overseas cut-out facilitators to coordinators that found their way to tasking Australians, Burgess said.

While antisemitic incidents increased in Australian after the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct 7, 2023, Iran was responsible for a transition in October last year when the violence more directly targeted people, businesses and place of worship," Burgess said.

Iran started the first of those, Burgess said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

