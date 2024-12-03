Business Standard
Employee lawsuit claims Apple spies on workers even at home, gags speech

Amar Bhakta, who has been part of Apple's digital advertising team since 2020, claims the tech giant places significant restrictions on work devices

The lawsuit accuses Apple of curbing employees’ freedom of speech by forbidding discussions about workplace conditions. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

An Apple employee has filed a lawsuit against the tech giant, alleging that the company monitors staff through personal devices and imposes restrictive policies on speech and activity.
 
Amar Bhakta, who has been part of Apple’s digital advertising team since 2020, lodged the complaint in a California court on Sunday (December 1).  The case was filed under California law, enabling employees to act on behalf of the state and keep 35 per cent of any penalties that are recovered.
 
Bhakta claims Apple mandates its employees to use Apple products for work but places significant restrictions on work devices. This forces many staff to rely on personal devices like iPhones and iPads, which are then subject to company policies. According to the lawsuit, these policies allow Apple to search personal data, including emails, photos, and notes, tied to employees’ accounts. Bhakta described the company’s ecosystem as a “panopticon” where surveillance extends into employees’ personal lives, even at home.  
 
 
Allegations of restricted speech   
The lawsuit accuses Apple of curbing employees’ freedom of speech by forbidding discussions about workplace conditions, pay, and political activities. Bhakta’s lawsuit alleges that he was prevented from participating in podcasts about his expertise in digital advertising and was instructed to remove professional information from his LinkedIn profile.  
 
Apple Inc responded mentioning that the allegations lack merit and affirming that employees are annually trained on their rights to discuss working conditions.  
 
This lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges Apple faces regarding its workplace practices, including accusations of underpaying female employees and suppressing discussions about workplace discrimination.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

