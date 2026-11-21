The FBI ??is investigating a ​suspected breach of a nationwide database used by federal, state ??and local law enforcement agencies to share criminal justice information, CNN reported on Friday, citing two ‌people briefed on ​the investigation.

The apparent compromise ​of the National Crime Information Center database would ​mark the second intrusion involving an FBI system in recent months and the latest in a string of cyber incidents that ​have alarmed US officials over the past ‌week.

The agency did not respond to a ​request for comment from Reuters.

The FBI database is used by law enforcement agencies nationwide to store and ‌share information on ​warrants, criminal histories and ‌background checks.

Previous high-profile cyber disruptions over ‌the ??past week have included a global outage ​affecting hundreds of millions of Microsoft users and a nationwide halt to ​air travel that disrupted more than 18,000 flights.

A September breach by a ‌digital extortion group known as "ShinyHunters" accessed an ‌FBI jobs website, compromising data on current and former FBI employees.