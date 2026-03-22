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Home / World News / Iran internet blackout stretches into 4th week amid ongoing war concerns

Iran internet blackout stretches into 4th week amid ongoing war concerns

The prolonged disruption has significantly curtailed communication channels both within the country and with the outside world, raising concerns

US Israel strike Iran

The blackout comes at a time when tensions in the region remain high, with no clear signs of de-escalation. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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The ongoing internet blackout in Iran has entered its fourth consecutive week, crossing more than 500 hours of restricted connectivity, as authorities continue to enforce a near-total shutdown amid the intensifying conflict involving the United States and Israel.

The prolonged disruption has significantly curtailed communication channels both within the country and with the outside world, raising concerns over access to information and humanitarian impact.

According to cyber monitoring organisation NetBlocks, international internet connectivity in Iran has been largely severed, while domestic services remain heavily restricted. The group noted that authorities have also tightened control over alternative access routes, including satellite connections and virtual private networks (VPNs), leaving citizens with limited or no reliable means of communication.

 

Highlighting the human cost of the blackout, NetBlocks urged authorities to restore connectivity, stating: "With international connectivity cut and domestic service limited, many families are unable to contact loved ones when it's most needed." The organisation underscored that such restrictions are particularly concerning during times of conflict, when communication becomes essential for safety, coordination, and emotional support.

Residents inside Iran have echoed these concerns. Speaking to Al Jazeera, individuals described facing "extreme difficulty" in trying to reach people outside the country. Many reported that even basic online services are either unavailable or functioning intermittently, making it nearly impossible to access news, send messages, or use social media platforms.

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The blackout comes at a time when tensions in the region remain high, with no clear signs of de-escalation.

As the situation continues, there remains no official timeline from Iranian authorities regarding the restoration of full internet access. The uncertainty has added to the anxiety of citizens, particularly those with family members abroad who are unable to establish contact.

With the conflict ongoing and restrictions firmly in place, the internet shutdown has become one of the longest and most severe in recent times, drawing criticism from global digital rights groups and amplifying calls for immediate restoration of connectivity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions West Asia

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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