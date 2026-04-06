Iran rejects US ceasefire plan, sends response via Pakistan: Report

Iran on Monday submitted its response to a US-backed proposal to end the ongoing conflict, with the communication routed through Pakistan, according to a report by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Tehran rejects ceasefire, calls for permanent end to war

Tehran said it does not accept a temporary ceasefire, instead stressing the “need for a permanent end to the war while respecting Iran’s considerations,” IRNA reported.

It also outlines a set of conditions, including an end to regional conflicts, reconstruction efforts, lifting of sanctions, and a formal protocol to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

IRNA said the response comprises 10 clauses covering these demands.

Iran calls US proposal ‘ambitious and illogical’

Earlier in the day, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran had finalised its own framework in response to recent diplomatic efforts, but would disclose details publicly only when necessary.

“A few days ago, they put forward proposals through intermediaries, and the 15-point US plan was conveyed through Pakistan and some other friendly countries,” he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

He added that “such proposals are both extremely ambitious, unusual, and illogical.”

Baghaei emphasised that Iran’s response was based on its own national interests. “Based on our own interests, based on our own considerations, we codified the set of demands that we had and have,” he said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Rejecting suggestions that engaging through intermediaries signalled weakness, he said, “The fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran presents its views very quickly and bravely in response to a plan should not be considered a sign of surrendering to the enemy.”

He added that Iran had prepared its response soon after the proposal was raised and would communicate it publicly when required.

Tensions rise as threats and strikes intensify

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. Tehran had earlier warned it would respond forcefully if Donald Trump followed through on threats to target Iranian infrastructure unless restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz were lifted.

The conflict, now over a month old, has seen continued escalation, with fresh exchanges of strikes between Iran and Israel. In an overnight Israeli strike, Majid Khademi, the intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed.