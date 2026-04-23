Iranian Prez slams US for 'hypocritical' stance amid ceasefire extension

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday (local time) criticised the United States for what he termed "hypocritical" and contradictory behaviour, even as US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire to allow time for negotiations.

Pezeshkian said Iran remains open to dialogue but accused Washington of undermining genuine talks through pressure tactics, including threats and sanctions.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome dialogue and agreement. Bad faith, siege, and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiation. The world is witnessing your hypocritical, empty talk and the contradiction between your claims and your actions."

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump said he had decided to extend the ceasefire with Iran to give its leadership more time to come up with a unified proposal for negotiations.

He said the decision was taken after requests from Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said Iran's government appears "seriously fractured" and needs time to present a clear position.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal."

Trump added that the US military will continue its blockade and remain ready, while the ceasefire will stay in place until Iran submits its proposal and talks are concluded.

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read.