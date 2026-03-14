Islamabad airport to suspend flight operations for 2 hours on Mar 16

Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport will remain suspended for two hours on March 16, Pakistani authorities said on Saturday.

In a social media post, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) advised passengers to check with their airlines for any updates.

"Due to operational reasons, flight operations at Islamabad International Airport will remain temporarily suspended on 16 March 2026 from 08:30 am to 10:30 am PKT," it said.

In a notice to airmen (Notam), the PAA specified segments of air traffic service (ATS) routes within the Lahore flight information region (FIR) that would not be available from ground to flight level 210 due to "operational reasons".

The Notam stated that arrival and departure operations at Islamabad International Airport would remain closed, and urged arriving aircraft to "bring sufficient holding fuel to cater for delay".

No reason was given for the closure of the airspace, but media reports suggested that it would be for the rehearsal of the airshow, held on the occasion of Pakistan Day every year on March 23.