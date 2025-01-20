Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 08:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel-Hamas epic ceasefire result of historic victory in November: Trump

Israel-Hamas epic ceasefire result of historic victory in November: Trump

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 312 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump, Trump

During the rally, Trump shared his plans to address border security and illegal immigration and emphasised the importance of reasserting control over US borders. | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Calling the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas a "first step" towards lasting peace in the Middle East, US President-elect Donald Trump claimed that the "epic" agreement could happen "only" due to his historic victory in November presidential polls.

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 312 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Addressing the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally on Sunday (local time) Trump stated, "We achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step towards lasting peace in the Middle East. This agreement could have happened only as a result of our historic victory in November."

 

"The first hostages have just been released... Biden said that they made the deal, well... First of all, it (the Israel-Hamas conflict) would have never happened if I were the President," he added.

During the rally, Trump shared his plans to address border security and illegal immigration and emphasised the importance of reasserting control over US borders, stating, "We will quickly re-establish control of our sovereign territory and borders."

Also Read

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

China faces Trump's return just as its reliance on exports increases

TikTok

Relieved US TikTok users hope for 'magic' to return as app is restored

Donald Trump, Trump

'American decline' to end, says Donald Trump at inauguration eve rally

Donald Trump, Trump

UK facing threat of possible Trump tariffs braces for 'all scenarios'

Stock market

Markets Today: Trump Inauguration; Paytm, Zomato Q3; Stallion India IPO end

He also pledged to take strong action against illegal immigration, saying, "We will expel every illegal alien gang member and migrant criminal operating on American soil."

"Before this, nobody could even think of open borders, prisons, mental institutions, men playing in women's sports, transgenders for everyone... Very soon we will begin the largest deportation exercise in American history," he added.

Further, Trump stated, "We will create the new department of government efficiency headed by Elon Musk..."

Elon Musk also spoke at Trump's rally and said, "We're looking forward to making a lot of changes. This victory is the start. What matters going forward is to make significant changes and set the foundation for America to be strong for centuries to come... Make America Great Again."

Earlier in the day, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance participated in a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the eve of the inauguration.

Notably, Trump's inauguration celebrations kicked off with an exclusive friends and family event at Trump National golf course in Virginia on January 18, followed by a Victory Rally and an exclusive candlelight dinner on January 19. The celebrations culminate on January 20 with the official swearing-in ceremony followed by an official ball.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Imran KhanImran Khan

Here's why jailing Imran Khan won't fix Pak's economic, political problems

UK, UK economy, UK inflation

UK home asking prices show biggest early-year rise since 2020: Rightmove

Israel hostages released by Hamas

Gaza ceasefire: Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases prisoners on day 1

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Fire-ravaged Southern California braces for gusty winds, high wildfire risk

Topics : Donald Trump Gaza israel Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon