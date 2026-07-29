Why countries are embracing nuclear power again, decades after Chernobyl

Nearly four decades after the Chernobyl disaster led several countries to abandon nuclear energy , governments are beginning to reconsider it. Italy, which shut down its nuclear programme after a 1987 referendum, is preparing a legal framework to allow a return to nuclear power.

The step is part of a wider global shift. Countries are looking for reliable electricity that produces low carbon emissions, reduces dependence on imported fossil fuels and can meet rapidly rising power demand.

Why did countries move away from nuclear power?

Nuclear power suffered two major setbacks over the past four decades.

According to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) article published a decade later, the Chernobyl accident had immediate consequences in several countries. Italy indefinitely shut the Caorso nuclear plant and stopped work on the Montalto di Castro project after a referendum. The first came on April 26, 1986, when Reactor 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in present-day Ukraine exploded during a safety test. The accident released radioactive material across large parts of Europe, raising fears about reactor safety and radioactive contamination.

Finland and the Netherlands also shelved plans for new reactors. The paper said public opposition and concerns over the economic consequences of a major nuclear accident slowed nuclear expansion across Europe.

A second blow came in 2011, when a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in Japan. Several governments reviewed their nuclear policies, while Germany accelerated plans to phase out nuclear power.

For years afterwards, safety concerns, radioactive waste management and high construction costs kept many countries away from nuclear energy.

Why is nuclear power making a comeback?

1. Climate concerns: Several countries have committed to achieving net-zero emissions over the coming decades. Since nuclear reactors generate electricity without emitting carbon dioxide during operation, policymakers increasingly see them as part of the mix alongside renewable energy. The IAEA has long described nuclear power as one of the cleaner options for electricity generation, while also saying that safer reactor performance and better waste management remain essential for wider public acceptance.

2. Energy security: Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted energy markets and exposed Europe's dependence on imported fuels. Governments have since looked for domestic electricity sources that are less vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.

3. Electricity demand: The expansion of artificial intelligence, data centres, electric vehicles and electrification of industries is increasing the need for stable, round-the-clock electricity. Unlike solar and wind, nuclear plants can generate power continuously regardless of weather conditions.

4. Advanced technology: Modern Generation III and Generation III+ reactors incorporate enhanced active and passive safety systems developed through decades of operating experience and lessons from major nuclear accidents, including Chernobyl and Fukushima. These designs are intended to better withstand equipment failures and external hazards while improving operational reliability. Governments are also investing in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), compact reactors that can be factory-built and assembled on site. Reports say SMRs could reduce construction costs and construction timelines while offering greater flexibility for electricity generation. However, most SMR projects are still under development or in the early stages of deployment.

Why is Italy changing course?

Italy abandoned nuclear power after the Chernobyl disaster, and voters again rejected a return following Fukushima.

Now, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government says nuclear energy can strengthen energy security and support climate goals. According to the Associated Press, Parliament is expected to approve legislation that would establish a legal framework for next-generation nuclear technologies, followed by detailed rules on reactor licensing, safety standards, waste management and plant siting.

Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin told AP: "The duty of the government at this moment is to create the conditions so that those who will eventually decide on installations will be able to do so."

Which countries are expanding nuclear power?

Several countries are either expanding existing nuclear programmes or planning new ones.

France continues to rely heavily on nuclear energy and is investing in new reactors.

China has one of the world's fastest-growing nuclear construction programmes.

India is expanding its nuclear capacity through indigenous reactor designs and new projects. The government is also pursuing reforms to enable greater private sector participation in the nuclear power sector.

Poland is developing its first commercial nuclear power plants to reduce dependence on coal.

The United Kingdom is backing new large reactors while also supporting the development of Small Modular Reactors.

Italy is attempting to return to nuclear energy after nearly four decades without operating reactors.

The governments increasingly see it as one part of a broader energy mix that includes solar, wind, hydropower and energy storage. Nuclear can provide continuous electricity when renewable generation fluctuates, while renewables help reduce emissions and diversify supply.