close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Leak of classified documents a deliberate criminal act, says Pentagon

Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, 21, had been detained by authorities in connection with the document breach

ANI US
pentagon

Source: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The leak of classified documents online is a "deliberate criminal act", said the Pentagon press secretary Brigadier. Gen. Patrick Ryder on Thursday as he underlined the US continue to review a variety of factors as it relates to safeguarding classified materials.

During a press briefing on Thursday (local time), Pat Ryder told reporters, "We continue to review a variety of factors as it relates to safeguarding classified materials -- this includes examining and updating distribution lists, assessing how and where intelligence products are shared and a variety of other steps," according to The Hill.

"I would say, though, that it is important to understand that we do have stringent guidelines in place for safeguarding classified and sensitive information. This was a deliberate criminal act, a violation of those guidelines," he added.

Several media outlets reported during the press conference that Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, 21, had been detained by authorities in connection with the document breach.

In connection with a massive leak of US military intelligence information, the FBI has stated that it has "made an arrest and is continuing to undertake authorised law enforcement action at a property in North Dighton, Massachusetts," according to Al Jazeera.

The jailed individual was identified by attorney general Merrick Garland as 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira.

Also Read

Who leaked the alleged classified US documents online & what do they tell?

Classified docs found at Mike Pence's residence, ex V-P says wasn't aware

Mistakes made in handling classified records: Pence takes responsibility

Biden does not know what is in the classified documents, says White House

FBI finds no classified documents from President Biden's house in Delaware

Post-pandemic development requirements becoming lot more focussed: FM

Denmark's energy consumption down in 2022 as renewables gain ground

China's arms exports declined by 23% in 10 yrs, signaling stockpiling

Murdoch, Fox face $1.6 bn trial over 2020 election as Trump surges

JP Morgan says Frank's Javice moved millions to a shell company: Report

However, Ryder avoided any comment on details of the report or confirming Teixeira's identity but said that the Pentagon and other agencies are working "around the clock" to understand the scale and scope of the leak.

According to Al Jazeera, leaks of classified US documents have revealed key state secrets, including information about Ukraine's plans for a spring offensive, and raised suspicions that the US has been spying on its allies.

In connection with the Pentagon document leaks, Jack Teixeira's arrest has been announced by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"In conjunction with an investigation into the unauthorised removal, retention, and communication of classified national defence material, the Justice Department said today that Jack Douglas Teixeira had been detained. Teixeira works for the Air National Guard of the United States," Al Jazeera reported Garland as saying.

Topics : US Pentagon | Pentagon | United States

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 3:20 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon