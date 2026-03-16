Macron urges Iran to halt regional attacks, restore Hormuz navigation

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (local time) said he had urged Iran to immediately halt attacks against countries in West Asia, whether carried out directly or through allied groups operating across the region.

Macron said he had spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and called on him to end what he described as “unacceptable attacks” that Iran is carrying out against countries in the region, including through proxies in Lebanon and Iraq.

“I called on him to put an immediate end to the unacceptable attacks Iran is carrying out against countries in the region, whether directly or through proxies, including in Lebanon and Iraq,” Macron said in a post on X.

Macron also stressed the need to restore maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. “Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be restored as soon as possible,” he said.

“I reminded him that France is acting within a strictly defensive framework aimed at protecting its interests, its regional partners, and freedom of navigation, and that it is unacceptable for our country to be targeted,” Macron said.

Macron warned that the ongoing escalation risks plunging the entire region into chaos and could have lasting consequences.

“The unchecked escalation we are witnessing is plunging the entire region into chaos, with major consequences today and for the years to come. The people of Iran, like those across the region, are paying the price,” he said.

He added that lasting stability would require a new political and security framework addressing concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, ballistic missile programme, and regional activities.

“Only a new political and security framework can ensure peace and security for all,” Macron said, adding that such a framework must guarantee that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons while also addressing the threats posed by its ballistic missile programme and its destabilising regional and international activities.

During the exchange, Macron also urged the Iranian president to allow two French nationals, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, to return safely to France. “Their ordeal has gone on for far too long, and they belong with their loved ones,” Macron said.

The French President's conversation with Iranian counterpart comes amid an escalating regional crisis following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28.

Following his death, Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries.

Iran has since carried out missile and drone strikes targeting US military bases, embassies, and civilian or energy infrastructure across neighbouring Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.