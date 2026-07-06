Nato Chief Mark Rutte asks allies for credible defence spending plans

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday demanded that the allies put forward "clear, concrete and credible plans" to reach the organisation's spending targets at its annual summit in Ankara.

The 32 nations agreed last year to invest 5 per cent of their gross domestic product on defence - 3.5 per cent on their defence budgets and 1.5 per cent on roads, bridges and ports so troops and equipment can move faster in times of conflict.

Spain endorsed the goal but said that it could fulfill NATO's security requirements without spending so much. Some countries are still struggling to meet the alliance's old target of 2 per cent of GDP.

On spending among European allies and Canada, Rutte said that "the evidence we see so far is impressive." He said that NATO estimates that they will invest a combined USD 258 billion more in defense in 2025 and this year than they have in previous years.

But the numbers might not be enough to satisfy the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed US allies over defense spending, and in the past threatened not to come to the defense of any member not doing enough.

Rutte's remarks in the Turkish capital come ahead of a two-day summit starting on Tuesday that comes at a time crucial time for the alliance with the United States scaling down its security role in Europe.