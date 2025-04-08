Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nearly 400K Palestinians displaced following collapse of Gaza ceasefire: UN

Nearly 400K Palestinians displaced following collapse of Gaza ceasefire: UN

Survivors across Gaza are being displaced repeatedly and forced into an ever-shrinking space where their basic needs just cannot be met, said UN spokesperson

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

People in Gaza, including many children, are being killed, injured and maimed for life, said UN spokesperson. (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Nations on Monday reported that nearly 400,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since Israel broke the recent ceasefire agreement, with no provisions made for civilian safety, as per Anadolu News Agency.

According to Anadolu News Agency, the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that Israeli attacks in Gaza continue relentlessly, causing widespread civilian casualties.

"People in Gaza, including many children, are being killed, injured and maimed for life," Dujarric said, as quoted by Anadolu News Agency. 

"Survivors across Gaza are being displaced repeatedly and forced into an ever-shrinking space where their basic needs just cannot be met," he added.

 

Dujarric estimated that approximately 400,000 people, or 18 per cent of Gaza's population, have been displaced since the ceasefire collapsed and also highlighted that Israel, as the occupying power, has not made arrangements to secure the safety and survival of the displaced population, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Also Read

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israel strikes tents near hospitals in Gaza, killing, wounding reporters

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israel controls half of Gaza as Palestinians pushed into smaller zones

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump

Netanyahu to urge Trump for tariff relief during meeting in Washington

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill 32 civilians; mostly women, children

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK foreign secretary calls Israeli detention of two MPs 'unacceptable'

The spokesperson expressed concern that humanitarian efforts are nearing their breaking point, urging the immediate reopening of crossings for the delivery of essential goods and supplies, adding that efforts to bring in humanitarian commodities have been obstructed, with most attempts to coordinate aid movements being blocked.

"We cannot sustain this for much longer unless the crossings are reopened immediately for humanitarian goods and equipment that will be essential to the survival of people in Gaza," Dujarric said as quoted by Anadolu News Agency.

Addressing the issue of Israeli forces killing paramedics, Dujarric confirmed that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is aware of the disturbing video footage and is calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the incident.

Regarding the ongoing humanitarian crisis, Dujarric also noted that no vaccines, food, fuel, or other supplies have entered Gaza for over a month, with no exceptions made for polio vaccines.

According to Anadolu News Agency, the conflict escalated on March 18 when the Israeli military resumed heavy bombardment of Gaza, killing nearly 1,400 people and injuring over 3,400. This assault shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify the military campaign, particularly as efforts to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza continue.

As per Anadolu News Agency, since October 2023, more than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, with the majority being women and children.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu

Will eliminate trade deficit with US, says Netanyahu amid tariff tensions

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine to discuss minerals deal with US as Russia delays ceasefire talks

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

China vows retaliation if US imposes additional 50% tariffs on its goods

Saudi Arabia

Saudi halts short-term visas for 14 nations including India, ahead of Hajj

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett's 2025 wealth gains stand out amid billionaire wipeout

Topics : Israel-Palestine palestine Gaza Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon