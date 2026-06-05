Oman suspends oil loading at Mina al Fahal terminal after drone attack

Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal has suspended oil loading following an explosion near its single-buoy mooring (SBM) berths, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The explosion occurred between SBM 1 and 2 berths due to an alleged drone attack, they said.

It was not immediately clear when the attack took place.

Several supertankers were seen anchored off the port on Friday, shipping data from LSEG showed.

The terminal could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.