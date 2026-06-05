Oman suspends oil loading at Mina al Fahal terminal after drone attack
The explosion occurred between SBM 1 and 2 berths due to an alleged drone attack
Reuters SINGAPORE
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Oman's Mina al Fahal terminal has suspended oil loading following an explosion near its single-buoy mooring (SBM) berths, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The explosion occurred between SBM 1 and 2 berths due to an alleged drone attack, they said.
It was not immediately clear when the attack took place.
Several supertankers were seen anchored off the port on Friday, shipping data from LSEG showed.
The terminal could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.
Iranian state media on Wednesday reported that Tehran targeted a US military ship hosting a "control and command center" while it was approaching Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, which the US Central Command has denied.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 8:59 AM IST