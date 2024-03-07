Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Power sector to attract Rs 17 trn in next 5-7 years: Union minister Singh

The sector has seen investments of Rs 20 lakh crore in the last nine years, the Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy was quoted as saying in a release by the power ministry

discom, power, electricity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic power industry is expected to attract investments of 17 lakh crore over the next 5-7 years, Union Minister R K Singh said on Thursday.
The sector has seen investments of Rs 20 lakh crore in the last nine years, the Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy was quoted as saying in a release by the power ministry.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"During my tenure, we spent about Rs 2 lakh crores in constructing about 3,000 new substations, upgrading about 4,000 substations, adding 8.5 lakh circuit kilometres of HT (high transmission) and LT lines and 7.5 lakh transformers," Singh said while addressing an event here.
On capacity addition, he said the country added 190 GW of power generation capacity, increasing it to around 436 GW during the said period.
India added 200,000 circuit kilometres to transmission lines and the transmission system is the largest integrated transmission system in the world. It can transfer 116 GW of power from one corner of the country to another.
"We are going to come up with bids for 4,000 MW of storage capacity, and we have also started 50 GW of pumped storage projects at different stages," Singh said.
The minister also said that the pace of renewable energy capacity addition in India is the highest in the world. The country's non-fossil capacity is about 186 GW, out of which 7 GW is nuclear and the remaining are solar, wind, and hydro.
The module manufacturing capacity has gone up from 20 GW to 50 GW, and cell manufacturing capacity from 2 GW to around 12-13 GW, he said.

Also Read

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Govt finalises funding mechanism for battery energy storage system project

Solar and wind set to power two-thirds of India's growth by 2032: Analysis

Serentica Renewables ties up with PFC for Rs 2,600 cr debt funding

After recording all-time high, global coal demand to decline by 2026: IEA

Global banking watchdog to crack down on 'window dressing' by big banks

Goldman Sachs ups stock buyback forecast for companies in S&P 500 index

India, Japan partners in world headed towards re-globalisation: EAM

Bernard Arnault replaces Jeff Bezos as world's richest at $197 bn net worth

US House approves over $450 bn spending package to avert shutdown

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Power Sector Power ministry energy sector R K Singh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon