Sunday, March 22, 2026 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Qatar confirms 6 killed in helicopter crash in Persian Gulf, 1 missing

Qatar confirms 6 killed in helicopter crash in Persian Gulf, 1 missing

The Interior Ministry said one person is still missing from from the crash, which took place the day before

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

Representative Image: The Defence Ministry blamed "technical malfunction" for the helicopter crash. (Photo: PTI)

AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Qatar said on Sunday six people have been confirmed killed in a Qatari helicopter crash in the Persian Gulf nation's territorial water.

The Interior Ministry said one person is still missing from from the crash, which took place the day before.

The Defence Ministry blamed "technical malfunction" for the helicopter crash. The Interior Ministry's statement didn't clarify the nationality of the dead or say if they were civilian or military.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

trade, hormuz, iran

West Asia crisis: Hormuz closure forcing Trump, importers to seek solution

Phone, social media, mobile phones

More than half of countries have banned phones in schools: Unesco

US Israel strike Iran

Iran internet blackout stretches into 4th week amid ongoing war concerns

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

Iran says Hormuz open to all expect enemy-linked ships amid US threat

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lankan govt urges sparing use of power, fuel; hikes prices again

Topics : Qatar crash air crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis