Qatar confirms 6 killed in helicopter crash in Persian Gulf, 1 missing
The Interior Ministry said one person is still missing from from the crash, which took place the day before
AP Cairo
Listen to This Article
Qatar said on Sunday six people have been confirmed killed in a Qatari helicopter crash in the Persian Gulf nation's territorial water.
The Interior Ministry said one person is still missing from from the crash, which took place the day before.
The Defence Ministry blamed "technical malfunction" for the helicopter crash. The Interior Ministry's statement didn't clarify the nationality of the dead or say if they were civilian or military.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 2:58 PM IST