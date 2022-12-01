JUST IN
Sisodia, other accused destroyed excise-scam evidence, alleges BJP
BJP demands FIR against Nitish, Tejashwi for violating code of conduct

The BJP on Thursday demanded that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, senior ministers and top government officials be booked for alleged violation of model code of conduct

Topics
BJP | Nitish Kumar | Tejashwi Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

The BJP on Thursday demanded that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, senior ministers and top government officials be booked for alleged violation of model code of conduct in force in the state in view of urban local body polls.

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday announced December 18 and 28 as the new dates for municipal polls, which were initially to be held in October, but got postponed following a Patna High Court order.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that Wednesday's notification "makes it clear that model code of conduct was in force" even after the postponement of polls. The saffron party's contention was, however, rejected by the government.

"The CM and the Deputy CM launched Har Ghar Gangaajal scheme with much fanfare over the weekend. Earlier, they had taken part in many functions where job aspirants were given letters of appointment by various departments. They, along with cabinet colleagues and the bureaucrats concerned, stand guilty of violating the model code," Jaiswal said.

He said he will be lodging a protest, in writing, before the SEC and "if the Commission fails to act and chooses to behave like an instrument in the hands of the state government, our party will move the court".

The SEC notification had stated that the model code of conduct "would automatically cease once announcement of results was complete".

However, the BJP's view was dismissed by the Nitish Kumar government.

"BJP leaders have a mastery in misleading people. People like Sanjay Jaiswal are most welcome to lodge FIRs against whosoever they please. It will backfire as the people are glad that the government is fulfilling the promise of job creation and coming up with schemes like Har Ghar Gangaajal," Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told PTI.

The revised poll schedule was drawn upon receipt of a report by the urban development department of a "Dedicated Commission" set up in accordance with the October 4 order of the high court.

The court had, in its order, held that quotas for the Extremely Backward Classes in the state's municipal polls were "illegal" since these were not based on the report of a Dedicated Commission.

Chaudhary also scoffed at another contention of BJP leaders like Jaiswal and ex-Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi that the government has violated the Supreme Court's direction not to notify the EBC Commission as a "Dedicated Commission" for recommending quotas for backward classes in the urban local body polls.

All court directions have been followed in toto, asserted Chaudhary.

"The Dedicated Commission was set up in accordance with the court's order. The Commission submitted its report which has been accepted by the government and the fresh poll schedule has been accordingly announced," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 23:30 IST

