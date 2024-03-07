S Africa asks ICJ to impose emergency measures on Israel over Gaza 'famine'

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been asked by South Africa to impose further emergency measures on Israel because of its Gaza war, reported Al Jazeera.

South Africa petitioned the court to order that all parties cease hostilities and release all hostages and detainees, citing the threat of famine affecting Palestinians in Gaza.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the South African cautioned that the people of Gaza cannot wait.

"The threat of all-out famine has now materialised. The court needs to act now to stop the imminent tragedy by immediately and effectively ensuring that the rights it has found are threatened under the Genocide Convention are protected," it said, according to Al Jazeera.

South Africa also asked the court to order that Israel take "immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address famine and starvation" in Gaza.

It stated that due to the "extreme urgency of the situation," the International Court of Justice, often known as the World Court, should adopt these actions without holding further hearings.

Meanwhile, according to the UN, if nothing is done, a widespread famine in the Gaza Strip is "almost inevitable."

Aid organizations attribute the scarcity of food in the enclave--which has been under Israeli siege and attack since October 7--to military activities, insecurity, and significant barriers to the transportation of necessary supplies, according to Al Jazeera.

The health officials in Gaza reported that over 30,000 people have died in the strip during the five-month conflict.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is preparing to commence historic hearings on the legality of Israel's 57-year occupation of Palestinian territories. Scheduled for a week at The Hague, the proceedings coincide with Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza, resulting in the death of over 29,000 Palestinians since October 7, Al Jazeera reported.

Distinct from the genocide complaint filed by South Africa against Israel for alleged violations in the current conflict, the ICJ hearings focus on Israel's occupation of the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem since 1967.

The Palestinians, seeking these areas for an independent state, argue that the occupation breaches three fundamental principles of international law, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Israel strongly denies committing genocide in Gaza. However, the ICJ, in January ruled that it had jurisdiction to hear South Africa's case against Israel, in which the latter is accused of breaching the Genocide Convention.

The court ordered Israel to do all it could to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza, but the panel of judges stopped short of ordering an end to the military offensive that has laid waste to the Palestinian enclave.