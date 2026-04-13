Monday, April 13, 2026 | 06:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's recent threats have no effect on Iranian nation: Speaker Ghalibaf

Trump's recent threats have no effect on Iranian nation: Speaker Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf said Tehran had presented very good initiatives during talks with Washington, contributing to forward movement in the dialogue process

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

We will not bow to any threats; let them test our will once again so that we can teach them a bigger lesson: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (Photo: Reuters)

ANI West Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that recent threats issued by US President Donald Trump have "no effect on the Iranian nation," even as he signalled cautious progress in ongoing engagements between Iran and the United States.

According to remarks carried by Iranian state media and reported by Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said Tehran had presented "very good initiatives" during talks with Washington, contributing to forward movement in the dialogue process.

Ghalibaf said, "Trump's recent threats have no effect on the Iranian nation and issued a warning to the US president, saying, if you fight, we will fight, and if you come forward with logic, we will deal with logic."

 

"We will not bow to any threats; let them test our will once again so that we can teach them a bigger lesson", he further said, reiterating Iran's firm stance against external pressure.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed confidence that Tehran would eventually concede to American demands, while simultaneously issuing a stern warning regarding the potential for total military devastation.

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu visits south Lebanon, says 'war far from over'

oil price

Oil jumps 8% to above $100 as US prepares to block Strait of Hormuz

LPG tankers, Strait of Hormuz, tanker, LPG ships

US to begin blockade of Iranian ports today; transit allowed via Hormuz

JD Vance, Vance

21 hours in Pakistan: How Vance tried and failed to end a war he opposed

J D Vance, US Vice President; Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran Parliament Speaker | Photos: Reuters

Donald Trump vows to block Hormuz after US-Iran peace talks fail

Speaking to Fox News, the President suggested that Iran's return to the bargaining table is inevitable. "I predict they come back and they give us everything we want," Trump said.

Emphasising the perceived lack of leverage on the part of the Iranian leadership, he added, "I want everything... They have no cards."

The President also stood by his recent provocative rhetoric, including a threat made last week that a "whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

He argued that such hardline messaging was the primary catalyst for the recent diplomatic engagement. "When I say about a civilization, it really has changed. It really has. But think of it. They're allowed to say, 'Death to America. Death to this,'" Trump told Fox News.

"And I make one statement. They say, 'Oh, such a big deal.' That statement got them to the bargaining table, and they haven't left it."

The President's remarks follow the recent conclusion of marathon negotiations in Islamabad, which ended without a formal agreement.

Trump intensified his warnings during the interview, echoing previous threats to target the core of Iran's national infrastructure. "I could take out Iran in one day," the President asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Peter Magyar, Hungary

European leaders celebrate Peter Magyar's victory in Hungarian election

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Hungarian PM Orban loses poll to Peter Magyar after 16 years in power

US, China race to build AI weapons as autonomous arms competition heats up

US, China race to build AI weapons as autonomous arms competition heats up

US Vice President JD Vance prior to boarding Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on April 10

What next after JD Vance leaves Islamabad without a peace deal with Iran?

crude oil, oil prices

Oil markets scramble for supplies as West Asia shortfall drives prices

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2026, RCB vs MI Live ScroeAsha Bhosle DeathTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis