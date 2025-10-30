Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Twin attacks raise concerns over security situation in Pak's Balochistan

Twin attacks raise concerns over security situation in Pak's Balochistan

In a separate yet equally alarming incident, unidentified armed men attacked the Jaffar Express passenger train in the same region, firing bullets and launching four rockets

pakistan Flag

pakistan Flag(Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 13 people, including two police officials, were injured in a grenade attack targeting a police mobile in Dera Murad Jamali, highlighting Pakistan's worsening security crisis in the volatile province. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo said unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a patrolling police van near Shah Petrol Pump, leaving civilians and police personnel wounded, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the victims include police constables Shamsuddin and Abdul Rasheed Junejo, alongside several residents, among them women and children. Following the blast, a heavy police contingent sealed off the area as the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. A search operation has been launched to trace the culprits, though no arrests have been made so far.

 

In a separate yet equally alarming incident, unidentified armed men attacked the Jaffar Express passenger train in the same region, firing bullets and launching four rockets. The train, carrying dozens of passengers, sustained minor damage before security forces retaliated, forcing the attackers to retreat.

The Jaffar Express has repeatedly been a target of militant assaults. Earlier this year, the train was hijacked in Bolan Valley, resulting in the brutal killing of 21 passengers. Last month, another explosion in Mastung district injured several passengers and derailed multiple coaches. Investigations into these attacks have yielded little progress, reflecting deep-rooted flaws in Pakistan's counterterrorism strategy. Military officials claim that the perpetrators have links with handlers based in Afghanistan. Despite these assertions, the recurring violence exposes Pakistan's inability to secure its transport routes and protect civilians, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

The twin attacks in Dera Murad Jamali are a sharp reminder that Balochistan remains a battlefield for insurgent violence. Pakistan's repeated failures to safeguard its people highlight a crumbling security framework, one that continues to endanger ordinary citizens and erode public trust in state institutions, as reported by The Express Tribune.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Afghanistan-Pakistan border, Durand line, Taliban, Afganistan-Pakistan war

Clashing over the Durand Line: A history of the Pak-Afghan border dispute

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

Trump drops China tariffs from 57% to 47% after meeting Xi in South Korea

gaza, palestine

Israel has set up nearly 1,000 new barriers across West Bank since 2023

A man is detained by police officers during a police operation against drug trafficking at the favela do Penha, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2025 | REUTERS

Brazil sees unrest after police raids kill over 130: What's happening?

Chinese Tiangong Space Station, China Space Station, Chinese Space Station

China on track to land astronauts on moon by 2030, ahead of space mission

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan army Pakistan government Balochistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon