Home / World News / US has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, says Trump

US has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, says Trump

Among the concessions the US has made to Maduro during the past negotiations was the approval for oil giant Chevron Corp to resume pumping and exporting Venezuelan oil

Trump said "other things are happening," but did not offer additional details, saying he would speak more about it later (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela amid mounting tensions with the government of Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro.

It is the Trump administration's latest push to increase pressure on Maduro, who has been charged with narco-terrorism in the United States.

"We've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela -- a large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said "other things are happening," but did not offer additional details, saying he would speak more about it later.

 

The seizure was carried led by the US Coast Guard led effort and supported by the Navy, according to a US official who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A day earlier, the US military flew a pair of fighter jets over the Gulf of Venezuela in what appeared to be the closest that warplanes had come to the South American country's airspace since the start of the administration's pressure campaign.

The US has built up the largest military presence in the region in decades and launched a series of deadly strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.

Trump has said that land attacks are coming soon, but offered no details on the location.

Among the concessions the US has made to Maduro during the past negotiations was the approval for oil giant Chevron Corp to resume pumping and exporting Venezuelan oil. The corporation's activities in the South American country resulted in a financial lifeline for Maduro's government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Venezuela Nicolas Maduro President Nicholás Maduro

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

