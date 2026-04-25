US interventions in Iran, Venezuela driven by oil: Russian foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that the United States has openly acknowledged that its military involvement in various nations, including Iran and Venezuela, is driven primarily by an interest in oil.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Lavrov noted that "The United States has officially stated that no one can dictate to it. They only care about their own well-being," during an interview with Public Television of Russia.

The Russian diplomat further alleged that Washington is prepared to secure its interests through extreme measures, including "coups, kidnappings or murders of the leaders of those countries that have the necessary natural resources for Americans."

Referencing specific nations, Lavrov stated that, in the cases of "Venezuela, Iran - our American colleagues do not hide that it is oil." As highlighted by Al Jazeera, he claimed that the US operates under a "doctrine of dominance in the world's energy markets."

Lavrov further suggested that such an approach signifies the erosion of international law, arguing that global decisions are no longer bound by legal frameworks but are instead dictated by the notion that "might is right," Al Jazeera reported.

These remarks follow Lavrov's earlier criticisms on April 16, where he challenged Washington's diplomatic approach and suggested that the United States should prioritise communication over confrontation. In a post on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted Lavrov as stating, "I would advise the US, in every case where it dislikes a particular government, to begin by engaging it in dialogue."

The veteran diplomat highlighted that the breakdown in relations often stems from American policy shifts, asserting that "it was the US, however, that first made agreements and then walked away from them." Amidst these tensions, the Russian Security Council issued a warning via TASS on April 15, suggesting the US and Israel may be utilising the "peace negotiations process as a cover" to orchestrate a future "ground attack on Iran," while noting that "Iran possesses sufficient weapons to respond."

This backdrop of Russian skepticism coincides with a shift in Washington, as the United States confirmed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday to participate in a "new round of talks" with Iranian officials. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Friday, "I can confirm Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks... with representatives from the Iranian delegation."

Leavitt indicated that the initiative for the meeting came from Tehran, stating, "The Iranians reached out, as the US president called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation." While top aides report back to US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, notable absences in this second round include Vance himself and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the leader of the Iranian negotiating team in the first round.

The diplomatic movement follows an announcement by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding a "timely tour" to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow to "closely coordinate with our partners." Although US representatives are expected to be in the same location for a "new round of talks," there has been no official clarification from Araghchi regarding a planned meeting with the American delegation.

Meanwhile, at the Pentagon, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth remarked that President Trump suggested the US "had all the time in the world and we are not anxious for a deal," adding that Tehran has a chance to make a "good deal, a wise deal.