US-Iran negotiations end in Switzerland, technical talks to continue

High-level negotiations in Switzerland seeking a permanent end to the Iran war have ended, mediators said early Monday, while technical talks will go on there for the rest of the week.

Pakistan and Qatar, the two mediators there, issued a statement making the announcement.

The United States did not immediately acknowledge it. Iran, through foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei speaking to the state-run IRNA news agency, said "good progress was made".

The talks mark the start of diplomacy in a 60-day process seeking to reach a permanent deal over the Iran war. But fighting between Israel and the Iranian-back militia Hezbollah in Lebanon continues to threaten diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Iran insisted it had again shut the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf crucial to energy shipments. The US said traffic continued.

The talks had a tense start when Tehran took offence at US President Donald Trump's threat to attack and his warning that Iran's president should watch what he says.

The comments from afar on social media and to news outlets complicated efforts by Vice President J D Vance and mediators Pakistan and Qatar to keep Iran engaged in discussions meant to address thorny issues like Tehran's nuclear programme, the Strait of Hormuz and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets.

Before anything, however, Iran wanted to discuss Lebanon, where Israel's military has been fighting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, since the deal halts conflict on all fronts.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble," Trump said on social media. "If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!" "They would do better to be careful about their statements," Iran's lead negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X after Trump's comments.

"Our armed forces are prepared to respond to them in a different manner. They may keep talking, it is we who act." Iranian state media said talks had entered a "difficult phase" and recessed after the "publication of an insulting message by the US president." The Iranian delegation then met with Qatari mediators and left the negotiating site, state media said.

Vance and US negotiators including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, had met with Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for what Iranian state media said was about 80 minutes.

Negotiators also discussed "mechanisms" to ensure the strait remains open and that a ceasefire in southern Lebanon is enforced, along with "robust" discussions on the nuclear issue.

Negotiators are in a 60-day sprint to reach an agreement on the technical details that hold massive implications for the world economy and global security.

"The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf?" Vance said as the talks began, and asked whether they could "change relations in the Middle East permanently".

The US wanted Iran locked into negotiations over its nuclear programme amid concerns it may be used for military purposes, which Iran denied. Vance also wanted Tehran to commit to keeping open the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran on Saturday claimed to close. The US has disputed that, saying shipping traffic continued Sunday.

But Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told the state news agency that Tehran first wanted talks to focus on the conflict in Lebanon.

A renewed ceasefire in Lebanon, brokered on Saturday, appeared to be holding, and Israel's military said it would lift movement restrictions for residents near the border with Lebanon on Monday morning another sign of calm.

But neither Israel nor Hezbollah was a signatory to the US-Iran deal, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed to keep his forces in southern Lebanon until any threat to Israel is eliminated. Hezbollah had refused to halt attacks unless Israel commits to withdrawing.

The agreement signed by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian immediately allowed Tehran to sell its oil freely and paved the way for Iran to tap into billions of dollars in assets that are currently frozen.

A member of Iran's negotiating team told state television that draft wording was reached about "temporary sanctions waivers for oil and petroleum derivatives." The agreement also called for Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, believed to be buried under nuclear sites that were targeted in US strikes a year ago.

Pezeshkian, however, declared Sunday that "we will never back down from the right to enrich uranium, and the other side is also forced to accept it", according to Iran's state media.

Trump, in a telephone interview with Fox News, later warned that the Iranian president should watch what he says and threatened to take over Iran, in comments relayed by a Fox correspondent.

Iran had cautiously approached the talks given its previous experience with US negotiations on the nuclear issue, which twice in the past year were interrupted by military strikes.