Home / World News / US orders non-essential diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid Iran war

US orders non-essential diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid Iran war

The move is the first time the agency has approved an 'ordered departure' since the first strikes in Iran on Feb 28

The United States began to pull out non-essential staff from Gulf Arab countries last Monday, three days into the war

The US State Department said on Sunday it ordered non-essential US diplomats and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks.
 
The United States began to pull out non-essential staff from Gulf Arab countries last Monday, three days into the war. The US embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday approved voluntary departures, four days into the war and on the same day that it was struck by Iranian drones that led to a fire that damaged the mission's facilities. 
