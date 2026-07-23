Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Senate panel investigates Amazon over alleged Chinese influence

US Senate panel investigates Amazon over alleged Chinese influence

A US Senate Small Business Committee investigation is examining whether Amazon allowed Chinese influence over its online marketplace, adding to the company's mounting regulatory challenges

Amazon

The latest investigation adds to the company’s regulatory challenges, including allegations of antitrust violations and deceptive business practices (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Spencer Soper
 
Amazon.com Inc. is being investigated by the Senate Small Business Committee for allegedly letting China influence the company’s online marketplace, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg and two people interviewed as part of the investigation. 
Republican committee staff have been probing “Amazon negligence related to Chinese influence and have found compelling evidence,” according to an email a committee researcher sent to a small business owner from Staten Island who provided information to the investigators. The email didn’t cite any specific evidence of Chinese influence.
 
The latest investigation adds to the company’s regulatory challenges, including allegations of antitrust violations and deceptive business practices, which Amazon has denied. The new probe also expands scrutiny of Amazon’s e-commerce business beyond its home market. 
 
 
The committee’s correspondence with the Amazon seller followed a Bloomberg News story about an international bribery market that involves Amazon employees working in China selling favors to merchants who market products on the company’s online store.

Also Read

steel, steel production, steel industry

Chinese firm demands compensation after UK govt nationalises British Steel

US Senate, US Capitol

US Senate bill seeks 100% tariffs on India, China for buying Russian oil

tariff, US tariff

India at risk of 100% US tariff for purchases of Russian crude oil

US Senate, US Capitol

US Senate pushes Lindsey Graham's Russia sanctions bill after his death

Lindsey Graham

US senator Lindsey Graham likely died after aorta rupture: Medical examiner

 
Jack Nekhala, a Staten Island inventor of a product that keeps sheets on mattresses, spoke with committee researchers after the story was published, he said. He had recorded multiple conversations with an intermediary who offered to have her Amazon employee connections in China do favors for Nekhala in exchange for payment. Nekhala said the committee researcher was particularly interested in how Amazon employees in China could manipulate its online marketplace.
 
Sellers like Nekhala account for about 60% of the products sold on Amazon. Those merchants have complained for years about arbitrary suspensions and other mistreatment by Amazon and say it’s hard to get the e-commerce giant to take their complaints seriously. That’s why some sellers over the years have sought to pay company insiders to help them overturn suspensions and other punishments meted out by Amazon. 
 
An Amazon spokesperson declined to immediately comment. A communications staff member for the Small Business Committee didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
Another person who commonly works with Amazon sellers said committee researchers contacted him seeking referrals to other merchants who could be interviewed. The person asked to not be identified because they aren’t authorized to discuss the committee’s business.

More From This Section

donald trump, trump

Trump calls Iran war a 'skirmish', says Tehran wants to 'make a deal'

us-iran, iran us flags

US continues strikes on Iran as both sides threaten civilian infrastructure

Indermit Gill, chief economist, World Bank

War could cut global growth to 1.3%: World Bank Chief Economist Gill

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Google is building AI fence around the internet it once championed

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington on July 21.

US war against Iran has cost $37.5 billion, says Defence Secy Pete Hegseth

Topics : Amazon US Senate China US trade Chinese firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Orient Electric Q1 ResultStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashAdani Power Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Q1 Results US-Saudi Nuclear DealEternal Q1 ResultsUpcoming Q1 ResultsSemicon India 1.0 vs 2.0