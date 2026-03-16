US struck 7,000 targets across Iran, war continues in 'full force': Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said American military operations in Iran continued “in full force” as he claimed that more than 7,000 targets had been struck across the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump said the United States has conducted thousands of strikes since the conflict began, targeting both commercial and military locations.

“Since the beginning of the conflict, we have struck more than 7,000 targets across Iran. These have mostly been commercial and military targets. We have achieved a 90 per cent reduction in their ballistic missile launches and a 95 per cent reduction in drone attacks,” he said.

The US president said Iranian military capacity had been severely damaged during the campaign.

“They have been literally obliterated,” he said. “They do not have many missiles left. As you know, we have targeted Kharg islands. We are aggressively dismantling Iran’s ability to make missiles,” he added.

Trump also addressed the situation in the Persian Gulf, particularly concerns about Iran placing naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the United States had struck Iran’s mine-laying vessels but warned that the threat to shipping could still remain.

According to Trump, US forces destroyed all 30 of Iran’s mine-laying ships, though other boats could still be used to deploy mines.

“We do not know that they have dropped anything,” he said, referring to possible mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is a key global route for oil shipments, and tensions there have raised concerns over international trade and energy markets.

Trump said the United States was acting alongside Israel in the conflict and argued that such action should have taken place earlier.

“With the help of Israel, the United States is doing what it should have done years ago, many more years ago,” he said.

The US president also called on countries that rely heavily on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to assist Washington in securing the route.

“We get less than 1 per cent of our oil from the strait, so the countries that get a lot of oil from there — Japan, South Korea — they should come and join us,” Trump said. “They should be helping us.”

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most important global energy corridors, carrying a large share of the world’s oil shipments.

During the briefing, Trump also spoke about the United States’ relationship with Venezuela.

“The relationship with Venezuela has been amazing,” he said, adding, “We have taken out millions of barrels of oil, we have been using it, refiners are set up for that.”

Earlier this year, Trump removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power.