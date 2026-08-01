US urges its nationals to leave West Asia amid 'complex security situation'

US embassies in several West Asian nations on Saturday called upon American citizens there to consider leaving or be "prepared to depart" amid heightened tensions with Iran and a "complex security situation".

US embassies in Jerusalem and other West Asian capitals released identical security alerts warning American nationals about travel to or within the region.

The advisory came as US President Donald Trump threatened more strikes on Iran. Speaking at Camp David on Friday, Trump said the US would continue striking Iran "very hard" until it "can't take it anymore".

The two countries have engaged in hostilities, with the US attacking Iran and Tehran targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz and American assets in the region.

The advisory called the Iranian regime "unpredictable" and warned of a "potential for unforeseen escalation".

"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions", the advisory said.

Noting that some airlines in the region have postponed resumption of earlier flight schedules and others have cancelled some routes, it advised Americans in the region to "consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation." The embassies asked Americans outside planning to travel to the region to "seriously reconsider" their travel plans.

Those who do travel to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations, the advisory said.

The release noted that US diplomatic facilities, including outside West Asia, have been targeted.

Iran and groups supportive of Tehran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the US and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions, it added.

"The situation in the Middle East remains fluid. The Iranian regime is unpredictable, as seen by its recent decisions to attack areas in the region without warning or provocations as well as to expand attacks to areas not previously targeted (such as Egypt)", the security alert said.

"Americans should remain vigilant, as merely because US interests or businesses have not been attacked in a country in the past does not ensure their safety", it added.

The US State Department had in February authorised the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of government personnel from the Israeli mission, a day before it launched a joint offensive with Israel on Iran.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem and its branch office in Tel Aviv, however, kept their consular sections open for routine and emergency services.