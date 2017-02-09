Jain Irrigation Systems acquires Australia's Observant Technology

Systems Ltd (JISL) has acquired the technology and core team of Australia’s Observant Pty Ltd, which provides in-field hardware and cloud based applications for precision farm water management. The acquisition will combine Observant’s broad field monitoring and control technology with Jain’s global manufacturing and precision technology (Ag Tech) platform to provide farmers with a broad suite of capabilities to increase crop yields while, at the same time, responsibly and profitably manage limited resources.

“Technology and innovation are core focus areas for Jain. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to access the best technology in the industry with Observant, a globally recognised leader. The award winning Observant product line is ready to scale to the tremendous global market that the Jain company services. With Jain’s backing, farmers will have access to the best technology and the backing of a 30-year-old company with 11,000 associates,” said Aric Olson, president of Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JISL.

Anil Jain, managing director of Systems Limited, commented, “In combination with our complementary products technologies from the US, Australia, India, and Israel, we have unmatched capabilities to help farmers deliver on our promise of ‘More Crop per Drop’.”

Observant was founded in 2003 by Simon Holmes a Court and Matthew Pryor with a mission to transform agricultural water management through the application of innovative technology with practical farm-ready solutions. As early pioneers in Ag Tech, Observant helped to establish the market that exists today for precision farm water management. With more than 5,000 connected devices in the field, and operations in Australia and the US, Observant is recognised as a leader in the field.