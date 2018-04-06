'The Inheritors' book review: Family values seen in entrepreneurship tales

The Inheritors Stories of Entrepreneurship and Success Sonu Bhasin Penguin Random House 248 pages; Rs 299 Family businesses have been the backbone of the Indian economy since Independence and played a significant role in nation-building even before that. However, in the era of the Mallyas, Modis and Choksis they have received bad press, a few rotten apples impairing public perception about the rest.

Positive stories are hard to come by. Sonu Bhasin’s The Inheritors fills this gap by narrating the stories of grit, gumption and guts of the next generation of some ...