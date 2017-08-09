75% end-user organisations would be willing to pay more for 5G: Survey

A recent global Gartner survey has revealed that 75 per cent end-user organisations would be willing to pay more for 5G mobile capabilities. Only 24 per cent of the respondents would be unwilling to pay more for 5G than for 4G. “Those in the telecom industry are more likely to be prepared to pay more than those in other industries,” said Sylvain Fabre, research director at Gartner. “End-user organisations in the manufacturing, services and government sectors, for example, are less likely to be willing to pay a premium for 5G than telecom companies, which are willing to ...