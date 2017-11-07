A democrat at heart, Satya Nadella reveals his love for test cricket

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday visited the company's here and interacted with employees.

Earlier in the day, Nadella, walked in as the Guest Editor for TOI's Tuesday print edition and spoke his passions: Technology and cricket. He revealed his cricketing hero is none other than the great M L Jaisimha.

Here are the highlights of his interaction at TOI.

1. Nadella would pick Test cricket over IPL any day. He thinks Virat Kohli is 'very special, is amazed by Ashwin's bowling and loves watching Rohit Sharma play.

2. Teamwork over cross functional skills: Nadella believes need to emphasise on teamwork - a culture where people from diverse backgrounds can come together to do great work

3.Not a Republican: I'm a believer in democracy," he said.

4. IT is helping transform the lives of the differently-abled: "As a tech person, I know how computing can play a huge role in improving lives. We have some really interesting features in Windows 10. There's Eye Control, which empowers people with disabilities to operate an onscreen mouse, keyboard, and text-to-speech experience using only their eyes. We worked closely with former NFL (National Football League) player Steve Gleason, who has ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neuromuscular disease) to develop this. Then there's Seeing AI, a camera app. You can hold up your phone and hear information about the world around you, turning the visual world into an audible experience. And then there's Learning Tools, which dramatically improves the reading and writing experience for dyslexic students," said Nadella.

5. Demonetisation: Nadella thinks digitisation could be used to reduce transaction costs in the economy but cautioned that a lot depends on implementation

"He interacted with employees and talked about his book 'Hit Refresh'. He also spoke about his journey in the company — from the time he joined till becoming the CEO," company sources said.