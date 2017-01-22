A platform for delivering content and learning

Learntron has developed a platform which can be used by any school, institution or company

Learntron has developed a platform which can be used by any school, institution or company

There are plenty of content out there for learning — be it for a schoolchildren or working professionals. But, content needs a platform that can integrate scientific, modern learning principles (like micro-learning or bite-sized learning, social learning and gamification), in a mobile-ready format and facilitates live interaction and is not only a library of videos. Learntron, a learning-productivity tech start-up which raised an undisclosed amount from venture capital firm Kae Capital recently, has developed a similar platform which can be used by any school, ...

Shameen Alauddin