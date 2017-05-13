Airtel offers unlimited broadband data for bundling postpaid, DTH services

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel, which had earlier announced 5 GB of free data for bundling each postpaid or DTH service with its brodband internet connection, has now made the offer even more exciting for users. Under its myHOME promotional offer, the company is now offering 10 GB of additional data a month, twice as much as earlier, for each postpaid connection and digital TV service that you link to your Airtel
broadband connection.
The Airtel
myHOME offer is currently active on My Airtel
app and can be availed of by users who have Airtel
broadband or Airtel
postpaid connection, or Airtel
digital TV service.
Earlier, the Airtel
myHOME offer was valid for users who started availing of Airtel
broadband services before July 1, 2016. Also, there was a limit of 25 postpaid connections and 25 DTH connections that could be bundled. This translated into a limit of 250GB (5GB x 50 postpaid or DTH) extra data per month.
Airtel
myHOME offer screenshot
Now, under the tweaked terms and conditions of the offer, Bharti Airtel
has not only doubled the dole of free data but also removed the cap on the number of postpaid or DTH service that could be bundled with a broadband connection.
The latest Airtel
broadband offer comes within days of rival Reliance Jio saying that it is testing its Fibrenet broadband service, JioFibre, in 5 major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai. Though there is no defined timeline yet for the official launch of the JioFibre broadband service, some details of the offers that the company might give at launch were leaked online a few days ago.
The broadband services from Reliance Jio might be launched with a preview offer, which will give complimentary access to JioFibre services for 90 days. Under the complementary plan, the JioFibre broadband services will give a blazing speed of 100 Mbps, along with 100 GB of free data every month, in addition to free access to Jio premium applications. Under this offer, you could get a reduced speed of 1 Mbps after exhausting your monthly quota of 100 GB data.
Click here to read full terms and conditions of the Airtel myHOME offer