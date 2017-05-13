Airtel offers unlimited broadband data for bundling postpaid, DTH services

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel, which had earlier announced 5 GB of free data for bundling each postpaid or DTH service with its brodband internet connection, has now made the offer even more exciting for users. Under its myHOME promotional offer, the company is now offering 10 GB of additional data a month, twice as much as earlier, for each postpaid connection and digital TV service that you link to your broadband connection.

The myHOME offer is currently active on My app and can be availed of by users who have broadband or postpaid connection, or digital TV service.





ALSO READ: Airtel offers 250 GB free broadband data to counter JioFibre's freebies Earlier, the myHOME offer was valid for users who started availing of broadband services before July 1, 2016. Also, there was a limit of 25 postpaid connections and 25 DTH connections that could be bundled. This translated into a limit of 250GB (5GB x 50 postpaid or DTH) extra data per month.

myHOME offer screenshot Now, under the tweaked terms and conditions of the offer, has not only doubled the dole of free data but also removed the cap on the number of postpaid or DTH service that could be bundled with a broadband connection.

The latest broadband offer comes within days of rival Reliance Jio saying that it is testing its Fibrenet broadband service, JioFibre, in 5 major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai. Though there is no defined timeline yet for the official launch of the JioFibre broadband service, some details of the offers that the company might give at launch were leaked online a few days ago.