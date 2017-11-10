Alkem Labs Q2 net up 14% at Rs 327 cr on robust sales

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday reported a 13.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 327.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30 on account of robust sales.



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 288.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alkem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.



Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,888.95 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,672.27 crore for the same period year ago."Q2 FY18 has been a robust quarter for the company helped by post-GST channel filing in the India business and a healthy double digit growth in international business," Alkem Laboratories MD Sandeep Singh said.Shares of Alkem Laboratories were trading at Rs 1,919.80 on BSE, down 1.20 per cent from its previous close.