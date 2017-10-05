Audi launches the 5 'Brat Pack' range starting at Rs 54.02 lakh

A sportback, a performance sedan and an open-top cabriolet, how else could have Audi bridged the gap between the A4 range and the A6 range?The 5 range that Audi calls 'BratPack', offers a perfect blend of models for buyers to choose from. The ex-showroom price of A5 is Rs 54,02,000. The A5 is priced at Rs 67,51,000 while the top of the line S5 will cost you Rs 70,60,000.

The A5 and are powered by a 2.0 Litre TDI engine that churns out 190 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a Seven-speed S Tronic dual clutch auto transmission. Both the cars can clock a top speed of 235 kmph. While A5 takes 7.9 seconds to tick triple digits, A5 does it in 7.8 seconds being quicker by 0.1 seconds.

Performing duty under the hood of the S6 is a 3.0 Litre V6 TFSI mill that produces 354 hp and a whopping 500 Nm of peak torque. This engine is married to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission and comes equipped with Quattro all-wheel-drive system (AWD). It takes a 0-100 drake in 4.7 seconds and can clock a top speed of 250 kmph.

Other than the segment standard features such as 3-zone climate control and touchscreen infotainment system, which are some of the highlights. Like other Audi cars, all three are equipped with MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi virtual cockpit that enhances the beauty and functionality of the instrument cluster and Audi smartphone interface that enables the infotainment screen to function as your phone. Other than that, what really appeals to the 5 range are frame-less windows and coupe roof-line which makes the car looks really captivating and stylish.

A5 in India will be competing with the likes of Mercedes CLA and 4-Series GT, while the open-top A5 has no close competition by the virtue of price and body type put together. The S5 here will be battling with the likes of Mercedes C 43 AMG and should have an edge being more affordable by Rs 10 lakh.