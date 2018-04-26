Axis Bank posts first quarterly loss since listing in 1998 at Rs 21.89 bn

Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a surprise fourth- loss, plagued by a rise in provisions for This is the first time the bank has posted quarterly since its listing in 1998.

Private sector on Thursday reported a net of Rs 21.88 billion for the ended March 2018 due to higher provisioning for

The bank had, however, registered a net profit of Rs 12.25 billion in the same of fiscal ended March 2017.

The lender substantially raised its provisioning to cover for and contingencies during the to Rs 71.79 billion, while it had parked aside

Rs 25.81 billion in the same a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income of the bank during January-March 2018 stood at Rs 145 billion, slightly up from Rs 141.81 billion earned in the same period of 2016-17.

Also for the entire fiscal 2017-18, the bank's a net profit fell by 92.5 per cent to Rs 2.75 billion. It had a net profit of Rs 36.79 billion in fiscal ended March 2017.

Total income during the fiscal increased to Rs 567.47 billion, from Rs 562.33 billion.

On asset front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 6.77 per cent of the gross advances by end of March 2018 as against 5.04 per cent in year-ago period.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs were Rs 342.48 billion as on March 31, 2018, up from Rs 212.80 billion as on end-March 2017.

Net NPAs or percentage stood at 3.40 per cent (Rs 165.91 billion) from 2.11 per cent (Rs 86.26 billion).

The Net Interest Income (NII) in the fourth of the last fiscal was flat at Rs 47.30 billion, the bank said.

Axis Bank's shares ended at Rs 494.55 apiece on the BSE, down 0.77 per cent over yesterday's close.