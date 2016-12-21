Banks are shying away from funding new steel ventures: Tata Steel MD

Tata Steel Managing Director T V Narendran believes India could become a net importer of steel in the next few years. In an interview with Kunal Bose, he says the country will experience steel demand growth running ahead of capacity growth. Edited excerpts: Is there a possibility of Indian steel capacity growth not matching demand growth? In medium- to long-term, India’s steel demand growth will run ahead of capacity growth. I shall not be surprised as capacity growth comes under some serious pressure because of the industry’s poor working in the past few years, ...