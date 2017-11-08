Big churn for Deloitte, EY, others as 984 listed firms to rotate auditors

Big audit firms
are likely to feel the most severe impact yet of rotation of auditors, mandated by the new company law three years ago, as a majority of listed companies
are complying this year. As many as 984, or 58 per cent, of NSE-listed companies
are rotating auditors in 2017-18, according to an estimate by Prime Database. This is close to five times the rotations recorded in the previous year. Around 206 companies
saw rotation in FY17.
The rotation is likely to benefit smaller audit firms
as they are likely to gain new accounts vacated by the Big Four
and other large firms. Data released by Prime showed that among the Big Four, the Deloitte
group saw its audit fees come down by around Rs 30 crore, or 12 per cent, in FY17 to Rs 220.98 crore. The network, which includes firms such as AF Ferguson, SB Billimoria and Deloitte
Haskins and Sells, however, increased the number of companies
audited to 162 from 156 and remained on the top in terms of both fee earned and the number of companies
audited.
While KPMG
and EY
saw both fees and clientele go up, Price Waterhouse
saw the fee earned in 2016-17 fall marginally to Rs 50 crore.
The Big Four, among them, handled 420 assignments out of the total 1,589 companies, or 26 per cent of the total, in 2016-17. Their dominance was even stronger in the Nifty-500
subset, wherein they handled 253 of the 500 audits, or 51 per cent of the total.
The top 10 audit firms
accounted for auditing
of as many as 575 companies, or 36 per cent of the total. Leading the league table was the Deloitte
group with 162 companies, followed by EY
Group (117), KPMG
Group (84), and Price Waterhouse
Group (73).
On an overall basis, as many as 854 audit firms
audited the 1,589 NSE-listed companies
in 2016-17. This implies that, on an average, an audit firm audited 1.86 companies.
Source: Prime Database
Going forward, in line with the regulations around auditor rotation, which kicked in from April 1, 2017, the tenures of 145 auditors in 139 companies
shall expire in 2018-19, 123 auditors in 121 companies
in 2019-20, 132 auditors in 128 companies
in 2020-21, and a huge 889 auditors in 868 companies
in 2021-22.
Ranking by Audit Fees
|
Rank
|
Auditor Name or Group
|
Total Audit Fees (Rs in crore) in FY17
|
Total Audit Fees (Rs in crore) in FY16
|
Change
(Rs in crore)
|
1
|
DELOITTE GROUP (DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS, DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP, A F FERGUSON & CO, C C CHOKSHI & CO, FRASER & ROSS, P C HANSOTIA & CO, S B BILLIMORIA & CO
|
220.98
|
251.57
|
-30.59
|
2
|
EY GROUP (S R B C & CO LLP, S R BATLIBOI & ASSOCIATES LLP, S R BATLIBOI & CO LLP, S V GHATALIA & ASSOCIATES LLP)
|
120.56
|
98.83
|
21.73
|
3
|
KPMG GROUP (B S R & ASSOCIATES LLP, B S R & CO LLP, B S R & COMPANY, B S R AND ASSOCIATES, B S R AND CO, B S R AND COMPANY)
|
110.08
|
87.62
|
22.46
|
4
|
SINGHI & CO
|
62.20
|
54.29
|
7.91
|
5
|
PRICE WATERHOUSE GROUP (PRICE WATERHOUSE , PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO, PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS LLP, PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO BANGALORE, PRICE WATERHOUSE, BANGALORE, DALAL & SHAH, LOVELOCK & LEWES)
|
50.24
|
52.97
|
-2.73
|
6
|
WALKER CHANDIOK & CO LLP
|
41.45
|
30.18
|
11.27
|
7
|
G D APTE & CO
|
31.61
|
12.88
|
18.73
|
8
|
B RATTAN & ASSOCIATES
|
30.34
|
11.38
|
18.96
|
9
|
GROVER LALLA & MEHTA
|
30.34
|
11.38
|
18.96
|
10
|
CHATURVEDI & SHAH
|
29.02
|
36.86
|
-7.84
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU