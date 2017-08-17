Blackstone looks to sell office assets in Noida and Pune

The US-based fund manager Blackstone is looking to sell some of its office assets in and Pune, sources in the know said.



Blackstone wants to exit in Noida, and BlueRidge (SEZ) in Blackstone has appointed Morgan Stanley to find buyers for the properties, sources said. Morgan Stanley could not be reached for comments. “The properties are not part of its Indian joint ventures and do not form its core strategy,” said a source. Feelers had already been sent to major and real estate developers, the source said, adding that the valuation of assets was not known.



A spokesperson for Blackstone said, “As a matter of policy, Blackstone does not comment on such media/market speculations.”



Blackstone had bought Galaxy IT Park and BlueRidge from Alternatives in late 2014 for Rs 1,100 crore. Galaxy IT Park is located in Sector-62, the institutional area of Noida, and has an area of 1.36 million sq ft. It housed marquee tenants like TCS, CSC and Fiserv during the time of the deal. BlueRidge is a 1.5 million sq ft in The same year, Blackstone acquired Oxygen Boulevard, spread over 25 acres in Noida, from property developer 3C Group for Rs 625 crore. The 1.8 million sq ft is located on the Noida-Greater Expressway. The housed tenants such as United Health Group, Sapient, Dell and EXL at the time of the deal.





Source: VCCEdge