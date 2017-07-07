Car makers see dip in demand from biggest buyers

Car demand from aggregators weaken after a strong growth last year

Hyundai, the country’s second-largest car maker, had plans to double sales to cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber in calendar year 2017. But external challenges have resulted in a near-flat performance during the first half of the calendar year. Its sales to cab aggregators had grown sharply to 29,818 vehicles in calendar year 2016 from just 7,917 units in the previous year. A combination of regulatory and financial issues has halted growth and this trend could last for some time. In the first half of calendar year 2017, the Korean car maker sold 12,318 vehicles to ...

Ajay Modi