CSR projects for 'One Tata': Group firms collaborate with Tata Trusts

Tata Sons’ flagship firms had started collaborating formally with Tata Trusts, their principal shareholder, on corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes as part of the One Tata approach being espoused by N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, and Ratan Tata, chairman, Tata Trusts, to streamline all charitable spending by the $103 billion group into one unified, powerful programme, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

