Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

India Cements is repositioning itself to meet new demands of industry
Business Standard

Digital transformation: Corporate culture is one of the biggest hurdles

Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research

STR Team 

Cultural issues are the biggest obstacle to organisations’ digital transformation  Corporate culture is one of the biggest hurdles in the journey to becoming a digital organisation, as cited by 62 per cent respondents to a survey by global consulting, technology and outsourcing services company Capgemini and leading digital analyst Brian Solis. As a result, companies risk falling behind competition in today’s digital environment, mentioned the survey in its report titled “The Digital Culture Challenge; Bridging the Employee-Leadership Disconnect”. ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Digital transformation: Corporate culture is one of the biggest hurdles

Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research

Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research Cultural issues are the biggest obstacle to organisations’ digital transformation  Corporate culture is one of the biggest hurdles in the journey to becoming a digital organisation, as cited by 62 per cent respondents to a survey by global consulting, technology and outsourcing services company Capgemini and leading digital analyst Brian Solis. As a result, companies risk falling behind competition in today’s digital environment, mentioned the survey in its report titled “The Digital Culture Challenge; Bridging the Employee-Leadership Disconnect”. ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Digital transformation: Corporate culture is one of the biggest hurdles

Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research

Cultural issues are the biggest obstacle to organisations’ digital transformation  Corporate culture is one of the biggest hurdles in the journey to becoming a digital organisation, as cited by 62 per cent respondents to a survey by global consulting, technology and outsourcing services company Capgemini and leading digital analyst Brian Solis. As a result, companies risk falling behind competition in today’s digital environment, mentioned the survey in its report titled “The Digital Culture Challenge; Bridging the Employee-Leadership Disconnect”. ...

image
Business Standard
177 22