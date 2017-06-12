Cultural issues are the biggest obstacle to organisations’ digital transformation Corporate culture is one of the biggest hurdles in the journey to becoming a digital organisation, as cited by 62 per cent respondents to a survey by global consulting, technology and outsourcing services company Capgemini and leading digital analyst Brian Solis. As a result, companies risk falling behind competition in today’s digital environment, mentioned the survey in its report titled “The Digital Culture Challenge; Bridging the Employee-Leadership Disconnect”. ...