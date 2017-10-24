Direct selling goes for a toss as products move to e-commerce sites

US giant Amway, like many other direct selling companies, is confronted with a serious problem that could hit at the core of their time-tested business model. Direct sellers recruited by Amway, the country’s largest direct selling company, are allegedly hawking their products openly on leading e-commerce websites, even though the company admits it is in direct violation of their contractual obligations. E-commerce sites including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and eBayIndia, among others, offer products from direct selling companies, including from Amway, at ...