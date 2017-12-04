Escorts: Strong second half ahead

The Escorts stock was down over four per cent intra-day after the company posted muted sales for November. Volumes, which came in at 5,119 units, were up just 6.5 per cent over the year-ago period as against a better show estimated by the Street.

Its peer M&M posted a growth of over 30 per cent in the month. Incidentally, the sales of the two companies were the opposite in October with Escorts posting 14 per cent growth while M&M posted an 11 per cent fall for that month. Analysts at IDFC Securities say growth rates are more on account of the variance in inventory levels with the ...