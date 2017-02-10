Ex-directors aim barbs at Infosys chairman

Infosys chairman R Seshasayee came under fire with two former directors and asking him publicly to step down over governance and disclosure lapses, while the company remained silent on the charges.

The pressure intensified after founder pointed finger at Seshasayee for allowing under his watch, high salary compensation for chief executive Vishal Sikka and severance packages to former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal and David Kennedy, chief compliance officer. The company has claimed that it followed due governance norms in the decisions.

Pai and Balakrishnan also supported Murthy's choice of naming Marty Subrahmanyan, a Professor at Stern School of Business at New York University, who was an independent director at Infosys for 13 years till 2011, as co-chairman at Infosys.

Both former Infosys directors, Murthy and proxy advisory firms such as have complained about the dilution of norms in the company, since Sikka took over as chief executive in August 2014.

"In Kannada, there is a saying if you sit under a toddy tree and drink milk, people will think you are drinking toddy. Therefore, it is very important for us not only to do the right thing, but also to be seen doing the right thing. That is the whole issue," Murthy told television channel CNN News18.

Murthy first raised a red flag on the severance package of Rs 17.38 crore, amounting to 24 months of his pay, a year ago, which the company clarified that it did not violate rules and also got a clean chit from an independent investigation done by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. The same law firm has been hired to engage with shareholders, including the founders on governance lapses.

"There is no need to bring in a legal firm to intermediate between the founders and the board. It is the board's job to directly engage with the large investors whenever there is a concern," said V Balakrishnan, former Infosys director, who quit the company after he was denied the top job. "My advice as a shareholder will be that the chairman should step down and they should have an interim chairman and engage effectively with the founders; address all the concerns."

Murthy did not respond to repeated mails and calls for comment. Infosys did not comment on the charge by the former directors. A mail sent to Seshasayee for comment remained unanswered.

"Nomination and remuneration committee report in the company's 2016 annual report does not say anything about the severance package given to the former CFO. It is a very important matter, the company should write about it. When a CFO leaves, the audit committee has an obligation to meet him individually and ask if there is anything wrong," said Pai.

The board, headed by Seshasayee, had "treated me and V Balakrishnan" shabbily, he said, when they wrote to the company for a share buyback.