Going to DLF mall? Uber has a deal for you

Realty major has tied up with Uber to offer subsidised rides to and fro for customers visiting its malls in the national capital region.



Till February 15 next year, Uber will charge only Rs 69 for 9 km ride to its shopping malls Promenade, Vasant Kunj and 'The Place', Saket as well as CyberHub, Gurgaon.



For Mall of India, Noida, Uber will charge Rs 109 for 15km. This offer will be available from 11 am to 5 pm everyday.Customers will have to pay same amount while travelling back, said in a statement."The partnership offers our consumers a very convenient access to all our malls for the forthcoming shopping season. Commuting to our malls at a super-subsidized rate ensures that our consumers get to visit Shopping Malls as many times as they want during this festive," said Pushpa Bector, EVP & Head Shopping Malls.